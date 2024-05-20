Chandigarh: CRAWFED poses questions to BJP, Congress nominess at ‘know your candidate’

Members of the Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) on Sunday raised city issues before both BJP and Congress candidates, Sanjay Tandon and Manish Tewari, at the “Know Your Candidate” programme held at the Chandigarh Press Club. Manish Tewari addressing queries during the “Know your candidate” programme in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Both candidates attended the meeting separately. Tandon said he was aware of the issue of need-based changes, and if elected, he will get the bylaws amended for a one-time settlement on the pattern of the Delhi amnesty scheme. For traffic management, he said development should be done on the pattern of Delhi NCR region, where Kharar, Zirakpur, Mohali and Panchkula should also be covered. For senior citizens, he said he had a vision of providing them free health checkups.

Sanjay Tandon during the “Know your candidate” programme at Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Tewari also assured the members of getting need-based changes regularised. For traffic management, he said he will bring a rapid transport system, if elected. Responding to questions on MC-related issues, like garbage lifting, street vendors and 24-hour water supply, he said he will these take up with the mayor.

The body raised the issue of need-based changes in CHB flats, roll back of enhanced rates for leasehold to freehold conversion, traffic management, reservation for Chandigarh domicile candidates, transfer of dwelling units on the basis of GPA/sub-GPA, dog and monkey menace, and a foolproof system of stray dog sterilisation.