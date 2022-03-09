Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Cricket Association honours U-19 World Cup stars Rajangad, Harnoor
Chandigarh-based cricketers Rajangad Bawa and Harnoor Singh Pannu, who played a pivotal role in India’s victory at the ICC Under-19 World Cup held in West Indies last month, were honoured by UT Cricket Association (UTCA) on Tuesday
Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev sharing a light moment with Under-19 World Cup stars Rajangad Bawa (left) and Harnoor Pannu (right) in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, in the presence UTCA president Sanjay Tandon and cricket legend Kapil Dev felicitated Bawa and Pannu with cash prize of 1 lakh each. On the occasion, the parents of both players and their coach Ravikant Sharma were also honored. After the World Cup, the duo has also made their first-class debut, playing in the Ranji Trophy for Chandigarh.

Rajangad took nine wickets in the World Cup and scored a total of 252 runs. In the final against England, he took five wickets and scored a valuable 35, for which he was also awarded the man of the match. Harnoor’s performance also proved to be satisfactory in the tournament wherein he scored a total of 141 runs.

