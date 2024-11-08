Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Day 2 of CHASCON features scientific sessions

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 08, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Over 673 presentations, including 300 oral and 373 poster presentations, were delivered in various sections by researchers, scientists, undergraduate and graduate students from PU and CRIKC institutes

Scientific sessions, lectures, paper presentations and quizzes marked the second day of 17th Chandigarh Science Congress (CHASCON) at Panjab University (PU) on Thursday.

As many as 18 presentations were delivered by scientists from across the country, which pertained to their respective study fields for the scientific sections. (HT FIle Photo)
Over 673 presentations, including 300 oral and 373 poster presentations, were delivered in various sections by researchers, scientists, undergraduate and graduate students from PU and CRIKC institutes.

18 presentations were delivered by scientists from across the country, which pertained to their respective study fields for the scientific sections. The winners will get the awards in the valedictory function on Friday.

The scientific session commenced with two keynote lectures delivered by Anupam Mittal, assistant professor, department of translational and regenerative medicine, PGIMER, and professor Ashok Kumar Bhatnagar, former professor and head, department of botany, University of Delhi, New Delhi.

