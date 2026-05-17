Chandigarh: Day on, police zero in on PG intruder

A day after an unidentified man on a bicycle allegedly gained unauthorised entry into two paying guest (PG) accommodations in Sectors 16 and 37 and sexually harassed two women staying there, police said they had obtained a picture of the suspect and would arrest him soon. Police officials said the gates of both houses remained open throughout the night, as many women staying there work different shifts. (HT File)

The incident had sparked widespread concern across the city, especially women working odd hours. Chandigarh is home to a large number of youngsters coming from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, who work and study here while staying in PGs or rented accommodations across the city. PGs alone are said to host around 20,000 outstation youth.

Separate cases have been registered at the Sector 17 and Sector 39 police stations based on complaints filed by the two women. Police, however, suspect the same man was involved in both incidents because of the similarity in the modus operandi and the timing of the attacks.

The Sector 16 resident, aged 22, was targeted around 3 am on Friday while the woman in Sector 37 was attacked around 4 am. Both women told police that the man had threatened them with a knife and escaped on a bicycle after they raised the alarm. One of them also suffered a minor cut in the struggle.

Accused had been spotted in building earlier too

According to officials familiar with the investigation into the Sector 37 incident, a resident had spotted the accused in the building a few days earlier. Assuming he was visiting one of the women living on the upper floor, the resident did not question his presence. Although a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera had been installed in the building, it was reportedly not functioning.

Police officials said the gates of both houses remained open throughout the night, as many women staying there work different shifts.

May have had regular access to PGs: Police

Police suspect the accused may have had regular access to the PG accommodations — possibly as a delivery agent, gas cylinder supplier, or garbage collector — and may have known which rooms to target.

A similar incident was also reported in Mohali, according to sources, although authorities had not been formally informed.

Senior police officials said they were also verifying whether the two PG accommodations were officially registered.