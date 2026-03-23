Chandigarh: Daylight firing in Sector 38-A, minor escapes murder bid

A 16-year-old boy narrowly escaped unhurt after a shot was fired at him in broad daylight in Sector 38-A on Sunday, triggering panic in the residential area. Officials of the Chandigarh Police’s District Crime Cell at the crime scene. The accused was arrested within hours. (HT Photo)

The incident took place even as Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria was presiding over an event at a nearby community centre.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 4.51 pm, reporting gunfire near a house. Teams from the Sector 39 police station rushed to the spot and found that a single shot had been fired at a 16-year-old boy who was visiting his uncle in the area. The victim narrowly escaped unhurt.

Acting swiftly using CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs, the Chandigarh Police’s District Crime Cell (DCC) apprehended the accused within hours of the incident. The weapon used in the crime was recovered from the accused, identified as Pranshu.

According to preliminary information, the target of the attack was Sagar, brother of Krish, one of the main accused in the murder of Sumit, alias Golu.

Sumit, a resident of Mauli Jagran, was stabbed to death in Sector 38 on January 16 this year over an old rivalry. Krish and another accused were arrested for the crime. The former is currently in judicial custody.

Officials suspect Sunday’s attack was part of a continuing cycle of retaliation between the two sides.

Police officials said Sagar had come to Sector 38-A to meet his uncle, Ricky, alias Chinu. As he was leaving on his scooter, an assailant who had been following him on a scooter opened fire. The bullet missed Sagar, allowing him to escape unhurt.

The gunshot caused panic in the residential locality, with people rushing out after hearing the sound. The accused initially fled the spot but was tracked down soon after through surveillance footage.

The fact that the incident occurred in the same sector where an event attended by the governor was underway has raised serious questions about security and the audacity of offenders operating in the city.