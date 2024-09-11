Chandigarh DC orders inspection of 79 unrecognised schools

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has directed sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and the municipal corporation joint commissioner to urgently inspect 79 unrecognised schools operating in the city. In the event of closures of unrecognised schools in Chandigarh, students will be gradually transferred to nearby government schools to ensure an uninterrupted education, said an official. (HT File)

According to the education department, approximately 13,000 students are currently enrolled in these unrecognised institutions, which are primarily located in peripheral areas such as Mauli Jagran, Maloya, Hallo Majra, Dadumajra, and Dhanas. Most of these schools are playway schools or cater to students up to Class 5.

In the event of closures, students will be gradually transferred to nearby government schools to ensure an uninterrupted education, said an official.

The DC has given SDMs and the joint commissioner a three-week deadline to submit a detailed action report. The education department has provided a list of these 79 schools based on recent inspections as per provisions of Right to Education (RTE) act, stressing the urgent need for regulatory intervention to ensure safety and compliance of students.

The issue of unrecognised schools in Chandigarh is not new. In 2019, the UT education department publicly released the names of 91 such schools, cautioning parents against enrolling their children in these institutions. Despite these warnings, many of these schools continue to operate out of makeshift premises, including shops, rented rooms, and dilapidated residential buildings.

In the same year, the department formally requested the MC to take action against these unrecognised schools. The MC had also issued letters to these institutions, directing them to cease operations within one month, but many schools continued to function. During Covid lockdown, 13 schools out of 91 schools faced shutdown.

These schools lack basic requirements such as fire hydrants, first aid kits, windows in classrooms, proper ventilation, and clean drinking water. Additionally, essential safety features like wide enough stairs and ramps for emergency evacuations are missing. There are no provisions for differently abled students, and the schools are often inaccessible to fire brigades due to poor locations. Many teachers employed in these schools are not qualified under the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms.