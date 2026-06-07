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    Chandigarh: De-siltation of Patiala Ki Rao choe begins

    The initiative aims to prevent recurring flood-like situations in low-lying areas, particularly Dadu Majra, Dhanas, and Khuda Lahora, the move comes in the wake of severe flooding last year

    Published on: Jun 07, 2026 3:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    The de-siltation of Patiala Ki Rao choe was formally inaugurated on Saturday by municipal councillor Satinder Pal Singh Sidhu. The initiative aims to prevent recurring flood-like situations in low-lying areas, particularly Dadu Majra, Dhanas, and Khuda Lahora.

    The excavated material will primarily be used to reinforce the choe’s embankments. (HT File)
    The excavated material will primarily be used to reinforce the choe’s embankments. (HT File)

    The move comes in the wake of severe flooding last year, which damaged crops across hundreds of acres and adversely affected livestock in these villages.

    Sidhu, who had raised the issue earlier through a representation dated May 6, said the desiltation work is crucial to restoring the choe’s carrying capacity. “Accumulation of silt had significantly reduced water flow, leading to overflow and flooding. This project is essential to safeguard lives, livestock, and agricultural land,” he said.

    Following his request, the engineering department conducted a detailed flood protection study. The study identified silt heaps and islands within the waterway that were obstructing flow. The project involves removing approximately 2.81 lakh cubic metres of silt and strengthening embankments to prevent future overflow.

    As per official guidelines, the excavated material will primarily be used to reinforce the choe’s embankments. Any surplus material, subject to certification by the chief engineer, may be used for public purposes, including development at the Dadu Majra dumping ground and infrastructure works at Government High School, Sarangpur.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: De-siltation Of Patiala Ki Rao Choe Begins
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