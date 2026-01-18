Chandigarh: Dean available on PU campus only two days a week, says teachers’ body

The Association of United College Teachers (AUCT) has written to the chancellor of Panjab University for the second time, raising concerns over the functioning of the Dean, College Development Council (DCDC), the statutory authority responsible for the academic, administrative and regulatory oversight of nearly 210 affiliated colleges. The association has sought the chancellor’s intervention, alleging that the DCDC is attending office only two days a week while continuing his teaching assignment at Panjab University’s Regional Centre in Ludhiana. Responding to the allegations, Ravi Inder Singh said that his work as DCDC had not been affected by his location. (HT Photo for representation)

The AUCT said it had earlier written to the vice chancellor and the chancellor but has yet to receive any response from either authority.

The association has claimed that Ravi Inder Singh, the DCDC, is present at Chandigarh- PU campus, only on Mondays and Fridays, travelling from Ludhiana, a distance of about 120 km each way. The association questioned how the administrative needs of affiliated colleges could be addressed effectively under such an arrangement and asked why a full time, campus based senior faculty member was not appointed to the post.

The teachers’ body also raised concerns over a pending inquiry into an alleged embezzlement of nearly ₹32 lakh during Singh’s tenure as principal of Panjab University Constituent College, Nihal Singh Wala, Moga. Citing the April 23, 2023 Syndicate meeting proceedings, the association said the issue had been flagged earlier by a senior Syndicate member, who had sought police and vigilance inquiries. The AUCT alleged that despite the inquiry remaining inconclusive, Singh was elevated to a key administrative position.

Responding to the allegations, Ravi Inder Singh said that his work as DCDC had not been affected by his location. “Ultimately, the work should be done, and I am performing all my duties. No work is pending on my end,” he said. He added that Ludhiana’s central location makes it convenient for him to handle official matters. On the embezzlement issue, he said his name had been linked only because he was principal at the time and that he had himself sought the constitution of an inquiry committee. He also said he had served a legal notice for defamation against the AUCT general secretary.

PU plans to transfer DCDC to university campus

Vice chancellor Renu Vig said the alleged embezzlement case pertained to a period before Ravi Inder Singh was appointed as DCDC. She also described the allegations as baseless, saying that the DCDC himself had raised the issue and sought an enquiry into the audit of the concerned college. Talking about his lack of presence on campus Vig assured that concerns regarding it will be addressed, “If this issue has caused concern among faculty, I will make efforts to transfer him from the Ludhiana regional centre to the Panjab University campus,” the VC said.