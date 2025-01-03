Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Delivery boy killed after bike rams into signboard due to fog

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 03, 2025 08:50 AM IST

According to the Sector 17 police, Tiwari had been working as a delivery boy for a private company for the past six months

A delivery boy, on Thursday, lost his life in a road accident due to dense fog and speeding, said police. The incident occurred on the divided road between Sector 17 and 18.

The victim, identified as Rajmani Tiwari, collided with a signboard after his bike skid, said police. (iStock)
The victim, identified as Rajmani Tiwari, collided with a signboard after his bike skid, said police. (iStock)

The victim, identified as Rajmani Tiwari, collided with a signboard after his bike skid, police added. According to the Sector 17 police, Tiwari had been working as a delivery boy for a private company for the past six months.

Tiwari, a resident of Milk Colony in Dhanas, was on his way to deliver goods in Sector 18 at around 7 am on Thursday. As he reached Sector 17/18 divided road, he failed to notice a signboard due to the thick fog and crashed into it. The impact caused him to fall and sustain severe injuries.

Passersby alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and rushed Tiwari to the Sector 16 general hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

