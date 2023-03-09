Chandigarh: Delivery boy, mechanic held for stealing vehicles

A pizza delivery boy and mechanic, who had been stealing scooters in Chandigarh, have landed in police net. Police have also recovered two stolen Honda Activa scooters from the possession of the accused –Manoj Kumar, 18, of Kumbra village, Mohali, and Golu, 19, of Hallomajra, Chandigarh. While Manoj works as a pizza delivery boy, Golu works as a mechanic in Mauli Jagran. Both had been lifting vehicles independently, said police. A pizza delivery boy and mechanic, who had been stealing scooters in Chandigarh, have landed in police net. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Golu was arrested from a naka in Daria village following a tip-off that he was roaming in the area on a scooter whose theft was reported at the Sector-19 police station on February 9.

Manoj was also nabbed from a naka near Kajheri village in Sector 52. He was caught riding a scooter that was reported stolen from Maloya on October 28, 2022.

Both accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.