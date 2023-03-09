Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Delivery boy, mechanic held for stealing vehicles

Chandigarh: Delivery boy, mechanic held for stealing vehicles

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 09, 2023 09:46 PM IST

Chandigarh Police have also recovered two stolen Honda Activa scooters from the possession of the accused. While Manoj works as a pizza delivery boy, Golu works as a mechanic in Mauli Jagran. Both had been lifting vehicles independently, said police.

A pizza delivery boy and mechanic, who had been stealing scooters in Chandigarh, have landed in police net. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Golu was arrested from a naka in Daria village following a tip-off that he was roaming in the area on a scooter whose theft was reported at the Sector-19 police station on February 9.

Manoj was also nabbed from a naka near Kajheri village in Sector 52. He was caught riding a scooter that was reported stolen from Maloya on October 28, 2022.

Both accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

