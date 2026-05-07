Father-son duo stab man to death ‘over financial dispute’ in Dera Bassi

A monetary dispute in Bhankharpur village near Dera Bassi turned fatal on Wednesday after a father-son duo allegedly stabbed a man multiple times following an argument near the village bus stand. Police said teams have been formed to arrest the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased Tarsem Singh of Bhankharpur had gone to get his motorcycle serviced when he allegedly got into an argument with the accused father-son duo of the same village, over an old dispute related to money transactions. Eyewitnesses said the verbal altercation escalated, after which the accused Moni and his son allegedly attacked Tarsem with knives five to six times in the chest, leaving him critically injured on the spot.

Villagers alleged that despite a police naka nearby, the accused managed to flee after the attack. The victim was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim’s son claimed that his father had an ongoing dispute with the accused. Police said teams have been formed to arrest the accused. A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS.

Student thrashed after college party; 9 booked

Panchkula Chandimandir police have booked over 9 persons following an attack on a former student of the Polytechnic College in Sector 26. The complainant Vishal of Majri village named Abhijit and Vicky Jaat as accused, along with seven to eight unidentified persons.

According to the FIR, Vishal graduated from the Polytechnic College in 2025. On April 27, he received a WhatsApp message in his college group about an annual party scheduled for May 1, inviting senior students, including him. Vishal attended the party with his friends. The event concluded around 9.30 pm, after which he left for home in his car. He said that his friend Sushant was driving the vehicle.

When they reached the backside of the college, the accused allegedly intercepted Vishal’s car. Abhijit and Vicky Jaat, along with their associates, reportedly came armed with sticks and attacked the vehicle. During the attack, Vicky allegedly stabbed Vishal in the stomach with a knife. A case has been registered under Sections 351(2), 324(2), 191(3), 190, 126, 118(1), and 115 of the BNS.