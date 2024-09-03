Chandigarh: DNA links serial killer to MBA graduate, 55-yr-old woman’s rape-murder

After 14 years, a DNA report has conclusively linked Monu Kumar, a serial rapist and killer, to the 2010 rape and murder of a 22-year-old MBA student in Sector 38 West. The DNA report, which matched the semen found on the victim’s body with Monu, was received on Monday evening. The DNA report will serve as crucial evidence against Monu Kumar, firmly establishing his involvement in these heinous crimes. (Getty Images)

In a separate case, Monu’s DNA also matched the semen found on the clothes of a 55-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in Sector 54 on February 27 this year. According to police, Monu was heavily intoxicated when he committed the crime.

As per Monu’s disclosure, he had been drinking liquor at a vend in Sector 37 before heading towards Sector 55, where he purchased two additional beer bottles from a Mohali wine shop. He then consumed half a bottle of country-made liquor. Under the influence, Monu noticed a woman who appeared mentally impaired. He approached her, took her hand, and led her to a secluded area in Sector 54 forest. Once there, he attacked her with a stone, causing her to collapse. He then attempted to sexually assault her before stealing her anklets and earrings.

Monu spent the entire night in the jungle near the victim’s body, leaving only the next morning.

The DNA report will serve as crucial evidence against Monu Kumar, firmly establishing his involvement in these heinous crimes.

In May this year, Chandigarh Police arrested Monu in connection with the 2022 rape and murder of a 44-year-old woman in Maloya, after his DNA matched the evidence found on the victim’s body. The accused was traced after the police profiled 800 suspects. During interrogation, Monu confessed to killing two other women using a similar modus operandi, but the DNA reports in those cases are pending until now.

Recently, the local court framed charges under Section 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Monu Kumar. Police will now file a supplementary challan attaching DNA report of both victims in the court.