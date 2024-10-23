Chandigarh: Doctors’ body defends strike in reply to PGI show-cause notice

Responding to the show-cause notice issued by PGIMER director Vivek Lal regarding its decision to call a strike on October 15, the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) on Tuesday justified their actions and said, “The strike is a push for healthcare worker safety”. On October 20, All India Residents and Junior Doctors’ Joint Action Forum has also called upon Chandigarh’s PGIMER administration to take back the show-cause notice, stating that peaceful protests by healthcare workers is a democratic right. (HT Photo)

The resident doctors joined in solidarity with colleagues in West Bengal who were on a hunger strike demanding justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, and safe working conditions.

Despite a prior meeting with the PGIMER director urging them not to strike, the ARD proceeded, ensuring emergency services were not disrupted.

On October 20, All India Residents and Junior Doctors’ Joint Action Forum had also called upon the PGIMER administration to take back the show-cause notice, stating that peaceful protests by healthcare workers is a democratic right.