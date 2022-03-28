Chandigarh: DoT and Reliance Jio hold awareness session on online fraud

The department of telecommunications (DoT), Union ministry of communications, and Reliance Jio jointly conducted an awareness programme for tricity retailers with an objective of preventing cybercrime and online frauds.

DoT deputy director general (DDG, Compliance) Balvinder Singh and director (Compliance) Amandeep Singla addressed the retailers on various key processes and compliance procedures relating to documentation and validation, which they needed to follow strictly during activation of SIM cards.

“Cyber frauds and crimes relating to one-time password and online payments originate from mobile phones. Fraudsters acquire multiple SIMs using forged documents, and retailers need to be alert and exercise due care while issuing new SIMs. Today’s session aimed at training and educating the retailers so as to ensure proper validation and documentation checks before issuing new SIMs. This will go a long way in preventing several online/cyber frauds,” Singh said.

Man found hanging from tree

Panchkula

: A 50-year-old man, identified as Raju from Peer Muchalla, was found hanging from a tree in the mango orchard in Sector 20 on Sunday. Police said the prima facie evidence does not suggest any foul play. A post-mortem on the body is awaited.

CU holds convocation

Mohali

Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Sunday held its annual convocation, during which a total of 1,025 students of the 2021 batch including 920 from MBA and 105 from ME were awarded degrees. Foreign secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla was the chief guest on the occasion. University chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu was also present on the occasion.