Chandigarh: DRDO official arrested for accepting ₹50K bribe

A technical officer at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Sector 29, has been arrested for allegedly accepting ₹50,000 bribe for clearing a company’s bills related to manpower supply. A case under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the vigilance police station (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused has been identified as Amit Solanki. Police have recovered ₹18 lakh and some jewellery from his house.

As per the police, the case was registered on the complaint of Ashutosh Singh, branch manager of Shakti Enterprises, who alleged that the official demanded bribes for clearing the company’s bills. Acting on the complaint, the vigilance team laid a trap during which the accused was caught red-handed.

A case under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the vigilance police station.