Chandigarh: Dubai flight cancelled due to Iran-Israel conflict

The Indigo flight to Dubai was cancelled on Tuesday in wake of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. Other major airline operators have also called off their flight operations to Middle East. The Indigo spokesperson at the Chandigarh International Airport said the cancellation was for one-day but fresh instructions will be issued on Wednesday morning. There are two international flights from Chandigarh —to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (HT File)

Passengers create ruckus over missing luggage on Air India’s flight to Leh

As many as 100 passengers of Air India flight A-458 from Chandigarh to Leh created a ruckus at Leh airport on Tuesday after some of them discovered that their luggage was missing. They raised slogans against the airline, and a video of the protest soon went viral on social media.

One of the affected passengers, a woman, alleged that her missing bag contained essential medicines, cash, and valuable jewellery. She said she boarded the flight from Chandigarh at 10.20 am and upon arrival in Leh, her baggage was nowhere to be found.

The passengers said they were not only distressed over the missing luggage—which also included children’s items and clothes—but also over the rude behaviour of the Air India ground staff. “When we questioned them about the bags, they simply said they didn’t know anything,” said one passenger.

According to the passengers, their repeated requests for a formal acknowledgement in writing that their baggage was missing were denied. “They finally gave us a blank sheet of paper with something scribbled on it. It had no official stamp or value,” said another traveller.

Adding to their annoyance, passengers claimed that the staff made no effort to provide basic assistance. “They didn’t even ask us to sit or offer us water,” one of them said. “Losing our luggage is one thing, but the complete lack of empathy and responsibility from the airline is unacceptable.”

Despite several calls and messages, Air India station manager Gaurav Lakhanpal did not respond.