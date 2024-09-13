Menu Explore
Chandigarh: E-auction of fancy vehicle numbers from September 14

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 13, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Registration for the new series “CH01-CW” and leftover fancy registration numbers of previous series will be open from September 14 till September 20

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has invited applications for the e-auction of new series “CH01-CW” and leftover fancy registration numbers of previous series.

E-bidding for the new series “CH01-CW” and leftover fancy registration numbers of previous series will be held from September 21 till 5 pm on September 23. (HT Photo)
Registration will be open from September 14 till September 20, and e-bidding will be held from September 21 till 5 pm on September 23.

The leftover numbers are from the series “CH01-CV”, “CH01-CU”, “CH01-CT”, “CH01-CS”, “CH01-CR”, “CH01-CQ”, “CH01-CP”, “CH01-CN”, “CH01-CM”, “CH01-CL”, “CH01-CK”, “CH01-CJ”, “CH01-CG”, “CH01-CF”, “CH01-CE”, “CH01CD”, “CH01-CC”, “CH01-CB”, “CH01-CA”, “CH01-BZ”, “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BT” , “CH01-BS”, “CH01-BR”, “CH01-BP”, “CH01-BN”, “CH01-BM”, “CH01-BL”, “CH01-BK”, “CH0-1BJ” and “CH01-BH” series.

The vehicle owner can register on the national transport website https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the unique acknowledgment number (UAN). The link is also available on the website www.chdtransport.gov.in. After getting the UAN, the vehicle owner will have to deposit the fee for registration to participate in the e-auction and reserve amount of the special registration number in the RLA office.

