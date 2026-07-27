Chandigarh: EAC delve on developing tri-language glossary on AI and machine learning

The second phase of the six-day expert advisory committee (EAC) meeting for the preparation of a trilingual (English-Hindi-Punjabi) glossary on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) concluded on Saturday at Panjab University (PU). Uma Sethi, a senior faculty from school of Punjabi studies said that the glossary would strengthen technical education. (HT File)

During the six-day deliberations, members of the expert advisory committee and invited experts finalised a large number of English-Hindi-Punjabi technical terms related to AI and ML. Each term was examined for conceptual accuracy, linguistic suitability and technical precision. The glossary, comprising nearly 4,500 terms, is expected to become an important resource for teaching, research, translation and multilingual technical education.

The meeting, organised by the commission for scientific and technical terminology (CSTT), ministry of education and hosted by the School of Punjabi Studies, PU, was held from July 20 to 25, 2026. It was a continuation of the first phase of deliberations conducted from May 5 to 9, 2026.

Representing the CSTT, assistant director Deepak Kumar reiterated the commission’s commitment to developing and standardising scientific and technical terminology in Indian languages.

Director research and development and an expert member of the committee, Savita, said that the deliberations highlighted the importance of close collaboration between language experts and AI specialists. Uma Sethi, a senior faculty from school of Punjabi studies said that the glossary would strengthen technical education, translation and research in Punjabi while encouraging the wider use of the language in emerging technological fields.