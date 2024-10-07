Chandigarh edu dept holds review meeting to check status of teacher recruitment

The UT education department on Monday held a review meeting to check the status of recruitments on 993 teaching posts. The posts were advertised last year after the issue was taken up with the Union ministry of education. Brar said with the new appointments the pupil teacher ratio of the city’s government schools will improve. (HT File)

Some technical objections were discussed in Monday’s meeting but it’s likely that the department will start making the new appointments from the first week of November and finish it within this year, said UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar.

Out of these 993 posts, 396 posts are for junior basic training (JBT) teachers, 98 for post graduate teachers (PGT), 100 for nursery teachers, 96 of special educators and 303 of trained graduate teachers (TGT). The department had conducted recruitment exams since then as well.

The case of special educators had gone to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh, and the tribunal had earlier put a stay on this recruitment. However, as per Brar, the stay has been lifted now and the recruitment is now proceeding as per plan.

The centre had flagged the issue of pupil teacher ratio at elementary schools of the city, in the project approval board meeting for the annual budget and work plan under Smagra Shiksha for the UT.

The department has meanwhile not made regular recruitments in such numbers in recent years for the government schools.