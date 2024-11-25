Chandigarh education dept releases admission schedule for 2025-26 session

The UT education department has released the admission schedule for entry-level classes for the 2025-26 session. The list of selected candidates will be displayed by February 3. (Getty Images/Hemera)

Schools have till December 6 to display information regarding the schedule, while admission forms will be issued and received between December 7 and December 20. The list of eligible candidates has to be displayed by January 14, 2025, while the list of selected candidates will be displayed by February 3.

EWS admissions will be done in a centralised manner by the department. All private unaided schools will have to register by December 14. The first list of selected candidates through a random draw of lots will be done on January 28 and the second list will be released on February 20.