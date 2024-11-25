Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh education dept releases admission schedule for 2025-26 session

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 25, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Schools have till December 6 to display information regarding the schedule, while admission forms will be issued and received between December 7 and December 20

The UT education department has released the admission schedule for entry-level classes for the 2025-26 session.

The list of selected candidates will be displayed by February 3. (Getty Images/Hemera)
The list of selected candidates will be displayed by February 3. (Getty Images/Hemera)

Schools have till December 6 to display information regarding the schedule, while admission forms will be issued and received between December 7 and December 20. The list of eligible candidates has to be displayed by January 14, 2025, while the list of selected candidates will be displayed by February 3.

EWS admissions will be done in a centralised manner by the department. All private unaided schools will have to register by December 14. The first list of selected candidates through a random draw of lots will be done on January 28 and the second list will be released on February 20.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On