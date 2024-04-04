Chandigarh education, excise departments team up to check bookstore chaos

The UT education department has joined forces with the UT excise and taxation department to rein in the burgeoning chaos outside certain bookstores in Sector 19 and 22 ahead of the new academic session. In a meeting held in February, to avoid rush outside particular shops, schools were directed to recommend books that are available with at least four bookstores in the city. (HT PHOTO)

HT had highlighted the issue in its report “Parents grapple with bookstore chaos as new session begins” on April 3.

In Sector 19, parents had alleged they had to wait over an hour to get books from a particular bookstore, primarily because books from particular schools were being sold at one shop only, while others didn’t stock them.

This, even though the education department had directed schools to only recommend books that are widely available at bookstores. In a meeting held in February, schools were directed to recommend books that are available with at least four bookstores in the city.

Anticipating crowding outside Sector 19 and 22 bookstores in March, schools were also asked to stagger the book list, so that books that will be required later during the academic session don’t have to be purchased at the beginning.

Schools were also asked to communicate to parents not to wait till the last date and to procure the books early. Schools can also not force procurement of new stationery items like geometry boxes and markers.

Letter issued to schools, bookshops

Noticing little change on the ground, the education department on Wednesday issued a letter to all schools and bookshops of the city. The department also formed joint teams with the UT excise and taxation department to monitor the situation at markets.

In the letter, UT director school education and UT additional excise and taxation commissioner Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar wrote that they had been coordinating with schools and bookshop owners on a daily basis for the last two weeks to ensure that the transition into the new academic session was smooth. However, noting media reports about the rush, and billing of books and stationery as a bundle, the letter was being sent to schools.

“Should any discrepancy be found, the department will act not only against the school but also the shop owners,” Brar warned in the letter. Action can be taken under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

Officials said teams will be present in major markets and even inspect shops. Notably, no major action has been taken against schools in the past and no formal complaints have been received even this year.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Parents Association has expressed disappointment that the department had formed a committee to probe the matter last year, but no concrete directions were issued and a similar situation was allowed to develop this year as well.

President Nitin Goyal called it an open nexus between schools, bookstores and even some education department officials, questioning lack of action against the menace.

Explanation sought from two private schools over uniforms

The education department has also sought an explanation from St John’s High School in Sector 26 and St Stephen’s School in Sector 45 regarding uniform vendors mentioned on their websites. Attaching screenshots of their websites, the department wrote that the schools had three days to file a written reply, explaining their position.

The schools have listed vendors like Kingsway in Sector 29, Chandigarh, and Phase 7, Mohali; Fashioners in Sector 17, Chandigarh, and Mansa Devi road, Panchkula; and Garment Palace in Sector 17, Phase 7 and Kharar.

Officials said they received a complaint in this regard by a parent. Officials at St Stephen’s confirmed that they had received the letter and will issue a formal response to the department.