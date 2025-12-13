Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Elderly cyclist killed in crash with Thar near Sec 23/24 lightpoint

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 08:26 am IST

Constable Shiv Kumar, posted at the Sector 24 police post, said he was on beat patrolling duty around 3.15 pm when he witnessed the crash near the Sector 23/24 light point.

A 68-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a speeding SUV near Chandigarh Traffic Park, Sector 23, on Thursday afternoon.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 106 (1) (rash or negligent acts amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)
A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 106 (1) (rash or negligent acts amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Milkha Singh, 68, a resident of Sector 38 A.

Constable Shiv Kumar, posted at the Sector 24 police post, said he was on beat patrolling duty around 3.15 pm when he witnessed the crash near the Sector 23/24 light point.

According to his statement, a black Mahindra Thar, bearing registration number PB27H 7326, came at high speed from the opposite side of the road toward Yatri Niwas Chowk and rammed into the elderly cyclist, who fell to the ground and sustained severe injuries. The constable said that a woman was behind the wheel and when he asked her to step out, she refused and locked herself inside the vehicle.

In the meantime, a PCR reached the spot and the constable got busy shifting the victim into the vehicle. Taking advantage of the brief distraction, the woman driver sped away.

The victim was declared brought dead at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

The constable said the woman was driving the vehicle “carelessly, negligently, and without blowing the horn.”

He said he could identify her if produced before him. A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 106 (1) (rash or negligent acts amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Elderly cyclist killed in crash with Thar near Sec 23/24 lightpoint
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 68-year-old cyclist, Milkha Singh, was killed by a speeding SUV near Chandigarh Traffic Park on Thursday afternoon. Witness Constable Shiv Kumar reported that the black Mahindra Thar, driven carelessly by a woman, struck Singh at high speed. The driver fled the scene after refusing to cooperate. A case has been filed against her for negligent driving.