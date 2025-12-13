Chandigarh: Elderly cyclist killed in crash with Thar near Sec 23/24 lightpoint

A 68-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a speeding SUV near Chandigarh Traffic Park, Sector 23, on Thursday afternoon. A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 106 (1) (rash or negligent acts amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Milkha Singh, 68, a resident of Sector 38 A.

Constable Shiv Kumar, posted at the Sector 24 police post, said he was on beat patrolling duty around 3.15 pm when he witnessed the crash near the Sector 23/24 light point.

According to his statement, a black Mahindra Thar, bearing registration number PB27H 7326, came at high speed from the opposite side of the road toward Yatri Niwas Chowk and rammed into the elderly cyclist, who fell to the ground and sustained severe injuries. The constable said that a woman was behind the wheel and when he asked her to step out, she refused and locked herself inside the vehicle.

In the meantime, a PCR reached the spot and the constable got busy shifting the victim into the vehicle. Taking advantage of the brief distraction, the woman driver sped away.

The victim was declared brought dead at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

The constable said the woman was driving the vehicle “carelessly, negligently, and without blowing the horn.”

He said he could identify her if produced before him. A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 106 (1) (rash or negligent acts amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.