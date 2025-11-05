Chandigarh: Elderly woman killed, three children injured as wall collapses in Daria

A 75-year-old woman died and three children sustained serious injuries after a transport company’s wall collapsed in the Gas Colony area of Daria village on Tuesday afternoon. The Industrial Area Phase-1 police have initiated inquest proceedings into the incident. The body has been kept at GMCH-32 mortuary for autopsy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased has been identified as Gangiya Devi, a resident of Daria. The injured children all belong to the same neighbourhood. They were initially rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector-32, with the help of local residents and police.

Doctors at GMCH-32 declared the elderly woman brought dead and shifted her body to the mortuary for post-mortem. One of the children, who suffered a leg fracture and serious head injuries, was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, while the other two were admitted to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm, when a truck belonging to a transport company was being reversed near Gas Colony Lane. The truck reportedly hit an adjoining wall, causing it to cave in. Gangiya Devi and the three children, who were sitting beside the wall, were buried under the debris.

Family members and locals blamed the accident on the negligence of the company that owned the wall. The deceased’s grandson, Praveen, alleged that the wall of warehouse was in a dilapidated condition and despite repeated requests from residents to repair it, no action was taken.

The Industrial Area Phase-1 police have initiated inquest proceedings into the incident. The body has been kept at GMCH-32 mortuary for autopsy.