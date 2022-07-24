Chandigarh | Engineering department declares GMSSS Khuda Alisher building fit despite cracks

After some parents had highlighted cracks in the walls of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Khuda Alisher, the UT engineering department carried out a safety audit and found that the building was fit for use.

In a letter to the education department, the engineering wing stated that the old building and new building slab had been merged which led to the appearance of surface cracks. The engineering department is repairing these now but they have said that structurally the school building is safe.

Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the department will continue classes while repairs go on and adjust the students accordingly so that their studies aren’t affected.

The Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) had also taken suo moto cognisance and written to the administration regarding the school earlier. The cracks had been spotted in the old school wing which was constructed in 1964.