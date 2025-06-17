Chandigarh: Ex-India pacer VRV Singh is U-19 bowling coach

Former India test cricketer Vikram Raj Vir (VRV) Singh, 40, who played a key role in guiding Punjab that won three U-23 titles last domestic season of 2024-2025 as the head coach, has been appointed bowling coach of the India U-19 men’s team by the BCCI. The team is scheduled to travel to England for one-day five-match series and two multi-day matches pitted against England U-19 outfit, starting June 24. VRV who quit cricket way back in 2019, after playing for India at international level and Punjab at domestic level, started his journey as a coach when he was roped in with a new BCCI unit of UT Cricket Association (UTCA) as head coach of Chandigarh senior men’s team. After serving UTCA for two seasons, VRV joined Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) to become their state U-25 head coach. The domestic season 2024-2025 turned out to be a memorable one for VRV, as Punjab U-23 bagged twin titles in BCCI’s U-23 age-group by winning the one-day title followed by four-day CK Nayudu Trophy. To add a feather to this season, VRV’s Punjab U-23 also won the U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy winners versus Rest of India (ROI) game, making it three titles for Punjab in a season. With this VRV became the only coach who has mentored a state U-23 team to three titles in a row.

VRV Singh played a key role in guiding Punjab win three U-23 titles last domestic season of 2024-2025 being the head coach. (HT photo)