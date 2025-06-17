Chandigarh: Ex-India pacer VRV Singh is U-19 bowling coach
The national squad is scheduled to travel to England for one-day five-match series and two multi-day matches, starting June 24; he had hanged up his booths in 2019
Former India test cricketer Vikram Raj Vir (VRV) Singh, 40, who played a key role in guiding Punjab that won three U-23 titles last domestic season of 2024-2025 as the head coach, has been appointed bowling coach of the India U-19 men’s team by the BCCI. The team is scheduled to travel to England for one-day five-match series and two multi-day matches pitted against England U-19 outfit, starting June 24. VRV who quit cricket way back in 2019, after playing for India at international level and Punjab at domestic level, started his journey as a coach when he was roped in with a new BCCI unit of UT Cricket Association (UTCA) as head coach of Chandigarh senior men’s team. After serving UTCA for two seasons, VRV joined Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) to become their state U-25 head coach. The domestic season 2024-2025 turned out to be a memorable one for VRV, as Punjab U-23 bagged twin titles in BCCI’s U-23 age-group by winning the one-day title followed by four-day CK Nayudu Trophy. To add a feather to this season, VRV’s Punjab U-23 also won the U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy winners versus Rest of India (ROI) game, making it three titles for Punjab in a season. With this VRV became the only coach who has mentored a state U-23 team to three titles in a row.
Recently, VRV, who has played five tests and two ODIs for India, was at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru with the India U-19 team for a month-long camp as their bowling coach. The team which will travel to England has three players from Punjab, Anmoljeet Singh, Vihaan Malhotra and Rahul Kumar. It remains to be seen whether PCA, which is headed for elections next month, will promote and appoint VRV as their senior men’s team head coach, seeing his meteoric rise as a coach.