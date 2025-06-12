Chandigarh: Experts to mentor city students under adopt-a-school initiative

The UT education department has started an ‘Adopt-a-School Mentorship Initiative’ under which experts from varied fields will be allowed to adopt government schools to provide guidance to the students on health, hygiene, moral values, cyber awareness and life skills. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Katraia at an event in girls’ college, Sector 42, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria announced the scheme at an event at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, where 237 meritorious students of the city were felicitated with ₹5,000 each and certificates on Wednesday.

In its first phase, 42 government schools in Chandigarh have been included, benefiting about 60,000 students. Under this initiative, senior officials of the administration, doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, entrepreneurs and experts from other fields will adopt the schools. This will prepare children for the world outside books and promote practical knowledge, education officials said, adding that it would be a voluntary programme and the department would finalise who all to be included in this scheme.

Kataria also launched a cashless campus initiative under which schools will not accept cash payments for fees from class 9 onwards as it will be paid directly to the department through its bank account.

The governor also mentioned a pact under the Udaan Project under which about 700 brilliant students will be provided free coaching for JEE, NEET, IAS, PCS and NDA-like exams by coaching institutes.

Meanwhile, principals and teachers of four government schools were also felicitated who ensured 100% results of their schools.