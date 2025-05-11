Chandigarh: Explosive seized from Happy Passia’s aides disposed

Two days after Chandigarh Police foiled a major terror plot by arresting two operatives of the Happy Passia terror module and seizing a 2 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Sector 39, the explosive was safely neutralised by a specialised bomb disposal unit from Chandimandir on Saturday. A specialised bomb disposal unit from Chandimandir was called in for expert handling of the improvised explosive device. The operation was conducted under strict safety protocols in a controlled environment outside city limits, said authorities. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The operation, carried out by the Western Command, was conducted under strict safety protocols in a controlled environment outside city limits. The IED, suspected to contain RDX, was recovered during the arrest of Joban Jit Singh, alias Billa, and Sumandeep, alias Simma—two men with direct links to gangster-turned-terrorist Happy Passia.

While the intended target remains unknown, police officials say the explosive was powerful enough to cause large-scale destruction.

Following the arrest, Chandigarh Police secured the explosive at a safe location, and the army’s bomb disposal squad was called in for expert handling. The remains of the explosive were secured and taken by Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for testing.

The army team deployed at the site of the IED disposal stated that the device posed a significant threat and could not be secured for long, adding that immediate orders were issued for its disposal as retaining it on site was deemed highly risky.