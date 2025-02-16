Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Eyeing double returns, ambulance driver loses 9.55 lakh in money-making scam

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 16, 2025 09:04 AM IST

The victim, Dilbag Singh, 60, a resident of Khuda Jassu village, told police that his acquaintance, KP Balbir Singh, along with two other individuals, visited his home on February 10 and demonstrated a so-called "tantra-mantra" technique to double his money by turning ₹10 into ₹20 and ₹500 into ₹1,000 in his presence

Eyeing double returns, an ambulance driver lost 9.55 lakh in a fraudulent “money-making” technique orchestrated by his long-time acquaintance and two accomplices.

Chandigarh Police have launched an investigation to trace the accused (Getty image)
Chandigarh Police have launched an investigation to trace the accused (Getty image)

The victim, Dilbag Singh, 60, a resident of Khuda Jassu village, told police that his acquaintance, KP Balbir Singh, along with two other individuals, visited his home on February 10 and demonstrated a so-called “tantra-mantra” technique to double his money by turning 10 into 20 and 500 into 1,000 in his presence. Convinced by their act, Singh handed over 3.55 lakh to the trio on the same day, following their instructions to keep the “puja material” untouched at his place of worship.

On February 12, the fraudsters revisited Singh, requesting 6 lakh along with items like flour, ghee, almonds and a small iron box for a ritual. They locked themselves in a room, claimed to have completed the ritual, and assured Singh that the money in the iron box would double after half an hour. They then left with the cash, promising to deliver some of the items at a Gurdwara Sahib.

However, after they fled in a white Maruti Brezza, Singh became suspicious and opened the iron box, only to find registers instead of the promised cash. Realising that he had been cheated, he immediately contacted the police.

Acting on Singh’s complaint, a police team reached the spot and recorded his statement. Based on preliminary findings, a case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the three accused. The police have launched an investigation to trace the accused.

Follow Us On