Chandigarh: F&CC gives nods to pipeline laying at Patiala Ki Rao

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday accorded approval for various developmental agenda items, including laying a pipeline at Patiala Ki Rao for smooth disposal of stormwater during heavy rainfall in Maloya Colony at an estimated cost of ₹41.39 lakh. The finance and contract committee of Chandigarh municipal corporation discussed several agenda items and accorded approval for celebrating the 37th Chrysanthemum show-2024 at the Terraced Garden in mid-December at ₹ 25 lakh. (HT File)

The F&CC meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor and was attended by MC commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, and other members of the committee.

The members discussed several agenda items and accorded approval for celebrating the 37th Chrysanthemum show-2024 at the Terraced Garden in mid-December at ₹25 lakh.

INDIA bloc councillors wear black badges to protest

INDIA bloc councillors Jaswinder Kaur and Taruna Mehta wore black badges to protest against MC officials for not releasing any development-related agenda in the F&CC agenda list on Friday and instead bringing around 10 table agendas for discussion.

“We recently got ₹143 crore from UT administration as grant-in-aid and still no development-related agenda was brought up for discussion and approval in the main agenda book. Only supplementary agendas were taken up and were not distributed to councillors beforehand,” said Mehta.