Chandigarh | Facebook friend drugs woman at hotel, steals 10,000, gold jewellery

An Ambala resident allegedly drugged a 43-year-old woman and stole her ₹10,000 in cash, two gold rings and two gold earrings after she met him at a hotel in Sector 22 on Wednesday.

The woman told the police that she met the accused, Sidharth Sharma, through Facebook around six months back. He had come to Chandigarh to visit her and invited her to a hotel in Sector 22. There, the woman alleged, he spiked her drink with some drug, and stole her cash and ornaments after she lost consciousness.

Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused at the Sector 17 police station.

According to police, the information and ID cards provided by the accused to the hotel were fake. They were working on establishing his real identity.

Cart-pullers booked for assaulting MC officials

Chandigarh Police have booked some cart pullers for assaulting municipal corporation (MC) workers during an anti-encroachment drive in Sector 37 on Tuesday. Police said they also misbehaved with MC officials who were issuing challans. A case under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.