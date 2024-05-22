 Chandigarh: Fake contractor, supervisor held for duping 400 workers of ₹4 crore - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Fake contractor, supervisor held for duping 400 workers of 4 crore

ByNaina Mishra, Chandigarh
May 22, 2024 09:30 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Simal Khairwal of Jhampur, Mohali, who allegedly ran a company by the name, ‘Ultimate Manpower Housekeeping’, and Rohit of Bhasker Colony, Sector 25, who claimed to be a supervisor.

A fake contractor and his supervisor were arrested for allegedly duping around 400 cleanliness workers of 4 crores on the pretext of providing them jobs as staffers in the Chandigarh municipal corporation.

Contractual workers protest outside the Old UT secretariat building in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
As per the complainant, Sumit Kumar of Maloya, Chandigarh, Sumit had told him that his company had a contract with the MC for cleaning parks. He was then asked to pay 1 lakh to secure a job with a monthly salary of 16,500. Kumar said he saw other employees of the same company working nearby, so he was convinced of securing the job and took a loan of 1 lakh to pay Simal. Simal then demanded another 1 lakh and promised to start his duty the next day at Mandi ground. Kumar alleged that he did not receive any salary and later found that the accused had duped many others like him.

The accused, Khairwal, had allegedly coerced several job seekers into paying anywhere between 50,000 to 1 lakh over the last one year, thus accumulating several crores.

The workers said that after being recruited, they were paid salaries only sporadically over the past six months.

Police arrested the duo from Bhasker Colony, Sector 25. They also seized an Accent car, an XUV 500, a Swift Maruti car, a Bullet motorcycle, two properties (one in Sector 52 worth 18 lakh and another in Shahi Enclave, Jhampur worth 18 lakh), and 1 lakh in cash from Khairwal. From Rohit, they seized a Verna car, a 50-gram gold kada, a 20-gram gold chain with a locket, 2.015 lakh in cash, a house purchased with cheated money worth 17 lakh in Jhampur, and 50 grams of gold kept in Mathood Finance, Sector 37.

The duo has been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Maloya police station.

Will take strict action if any MC official’s role is found: Mayor

According to MC officials, the accused had deployed these people for various tasks, including the cleanliness of parks, roads, and other buildings. “The accused deployed these people in areas which are not under the MC’s jurisdiction, like EWS colonies in Maloya, Dhanas, and other places, so that MC employees couldn’t find them. These people were also given uniforms with the company’s name ‘Ultimate Manpower Housekeeping’. However, neither the MC nor the UT had given any contract for cleanliness or sanitation,” an official said.

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said, “I held a meeting with the aggrieved persons today and found that they have been duped. No contract has been given by the MC. We will investigate the matter thoroughly, and if any MC employee is found to be involved or aware of this scam, strict action will be taken.”

Previous cases of fraud

This is the third such case that has come to fore this month.

· May 1: Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Ramdarbar, masqueraded as an NGO representative under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, promising to provide cleaners to 10 schools in Chandigarh. Initially, cleaners were paid a meager sum of 10,000 per month but were later left unpaid. Kumar allegedly duped approximately 100 individuals of an estimated 50-60 lakh.

· May 15: The Vigilance Cell of Chandigarh detained two individuals from Gurgaon-based manpower agency for extorting money from outsourced workers of the MC in exchange of extending their period of service. The bribery and extortion racket was operated within the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) located in Sector-17. The manpower agency allegedly extorted 3.90 lakh from contractual workers.

