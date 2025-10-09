Chandigarh: Fans off, blankets out at night temperatures dip to 16.3°C

Fans were turned off and residents were left wanting to take their blankets out as the minimum temperature dropped to 16.3°C during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. This was the coldest night of the season so far and lower than all of October last year when the minimum temperature had dropped to 17°C on October 25. In 2023, the night temperature had gone down to 13.2°C on October 27. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C while the minimum will remain between 19°C and 20°C. (HT File)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the day temperatures are expected to rise due to clear skies in the coming days but nights will remain chilly due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir.

The maximum temperature rose from 22°C on Tuesday to 30.4°C on Wednesday, 1.7 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C while the minimum will remain between 19°C and 20°C.