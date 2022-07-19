Chandigarh far from being cycle-friendly to encourage mass switch, says RITES report
Even as Chandigarh boasts of a dedicated 210km cycle track network and a strong public bike sharing system, it still has a long way to go in becoming a cycle-friendly city.
In its interim report, RITES, working on a comprehensive mobility plan to resolve the traffic woes in the tricity, has stated that 40% Chandigarh residents are not satisfied with the facilities provided for non-motorised transport (NMT), such as walking and cycling.
To encourage more NMT takers, it has recommended a stronger network of footpaths, cycle lanes and public bike sharing scheme, in terms of both quantity and quality, across the tricity.
RITES through its survey found that only 9% of Chandigarh opt for walking or cycling for daily commute. The average trip length of cycle travel is 3.8 km and average duration 20 minutes.
This is primarily due to absence of safe parking facilities, and separate NMT lanes and bicycle sharing scheme across the tricity, as per residents’ responses. “Usage of cycles in Panchkula and Mohali is also very low and needs to be encouraged for environmental considerations,” states the report.
The report further points out that the current facilities in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula are also inadequate for heavy pedestrian traffic. “Increase in walking and cycling trips is expected with improvement in pedestrian and cycle infrastructure,” states the report.
The UT administration has spent over ₹22 crore on construction of the 210 km cycle track network in the city over the past five years. A cycling policy, envisaging 10% dedicated parking space in buildings, cycle boxes at all traffic signals and a four-second head start to cyclists at all traffic lights, is also in the works.
However, a considerable part of the city, especially the periphery, is still bereft of cycle infrastructure, while the existing cycle tracks present a picture of neglect.
RITES has also highlighted that though around 250 stands have been set up under the public bike sharing project in Chandigarh, it still has many shortcomings. Due to low battery, many cycles are not ready to start the ride from the mobile app. In many cases, the cycles’ locks, seats, pedals and stands are broken, while mudguards and handle grips have been stolen. Apart from this, the baskets have also been dismantled, and the lock and barcode stickers have been removed.
-
Moderate to heavy rain likely in Chandigarh for three days
After hot and sultry weather on Monday, monsoon activity is likely to pick up from Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city from July 19 to 21 and the system is likely to be the strongest on July 20. The maximum temperature went up from 34.4C on Sunday to 37C on Monday, 3.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature will stay between 26C and 28C.
-
Shootout outside Zirakpur hotel: Nabbed gangsters were extorting money from hoteliers every month, say police
The three aides of gangster Bhuppi Rana arrested from Zirakpur's Baltana area on Sunday night had been exhorting up to ₹50,000 every month from local hoteliers, police said on Monday. Following the trio's arrest, that came after a late-night shootout outside Hotel Relax Inn, five more hoteliers approached the police on Monday, stating that they had been paying extortion money to these gangsters every month out of fear for life.
-
SGPC seeks cancellation of case against Golden Temple ex-granthi
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has demanded the cancellation of a case registered against noted Sikh preacher and former granthi of Golden Temple Giani Jaswant Singh in 2020 on the complaint of Christian missionaries, by writing to the senior superintendent of police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon. As per sources, the police recently asked Giani Jaswant Singh to get bail or face arrest. Following this, the Sikh bodies are opposing the action against him.
-
Main accused of Landran jewellery robbery nabbed
Making the fourth arrest in the June 11 robbery at a jeweller's shop in Landran, the police on Monday nabbed the main accused, who has previously been convicted of murder. SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said they had recovered ₹20 lakh cash, 350 gm gold jewellery, 2.2 kg silver ornaments, a pistol, five live cartridges and two cars, one of which was used in the crime, from hParamdalip Singh, alias Pamma, 31'spossession.
-
Corruption case: HC stays arrest of ex-minister Gilzian
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed the arrest of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in an FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau against him on the allegations of corruption. The FIR in question was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. He claims there is a clear violation of Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics