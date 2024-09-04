Chandigarh: FIR lodged against pensioner’s front leaders for protest at Matka Chowk

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Punjab Mulajim and Pensioner’s Front leaders after their members staged a massive protest, causing significant traffic disruptions and inconvenience to commuters in Chandigarh. An FIR was registered against Punjab Mulajim and Pensioner’s Front leaders after they staged a protest, seeking restoration of the old pension scheme, at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The case has been registered under Sections 223-A (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the BNS at Maloya police station. Around 17-18 leaders have been booked.

The protesters, advocating for the restoration of the old pension scheme, assembled in Sector 39 early morning. At 3:30 pm, they gathered at Matka Chowk without giving prior notice to the police and climbed onto the roundabout, worsening the traffic situation.

The committee, consisting of members from over 50 government departments across Punjab, caused widespread congestion throughout the day. The police reported that the union had not obtained permission for the protest. Despite the placing of police barricades near the protest site, demonstrators took alternative routes to block major intersections.

As a result, traffic was severely impacted across multiple sectors. The police diverted traffic from Sector 39/40/55/56 chowk towards Mohali to manage the congestion, advising commuters to use alternative routes.

The Punjab public and private sector committee (PPBSC) includes employees from essential departments, such as water supply and sanitation, canal and irrigation, education, health, ministerial union (clerical cadre), soil conservation, electricity board, transport, and municipal corporations, among others.

By 5 PM, the situation began to improve as the protesters started to disperse. Roads at Ziri Mandi Chowk towards Maloya turn, Dadu Majra turn towards Maloya, and other key intersections were cleared, and normal traffic flow resumed.