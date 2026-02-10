Chandigarh: Fire erupts in groom’s house on wedding day; jewellery, clothes ravaged

Celebrations at a house in Dadumajra Colony turned into panic and grief on Monday after a fire broke out just hours before a wedding ceremony, causing heavy damage to household items, the groom’s clothes and the bride’s jewellery. Fire personnel laid long pipes and sprayed water from a distance, managing to bring the blaze under control after considerable effort. (HT Photo for representation)

No one was injured, but the family suffered heavy financial loss.

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, was preparing for his son’s wedding and the departure of the wedding procession the same day. Relatives had gathered at the house and a religious ceremony was being performed in the morning as part of the wedding rituals.

According to information, the puja was held on the first floor of the house where an oil lamp (diya) was kept lit near a window curtain. After the rituals were over, as family members got busy with other arrangements, the flame from the lamp caught the curtain, and the fire quickly spread across the room.

As smoke billowed out of the room, panic gripped the family and guests, who scurried to safety. Some tried to retrieve crucial belongings but were forced to step back due to the intense flames. The fire soon spread from the curtains to nearby furniture.

The groom’s wedding clothes and the bride’s new jewellery kept in an almirah were also gutted in the fire. Upon receiving information, two fire tenders from Sector 38 fire station were rushed to the spot. However, due to narrow lanes inside the colony, the fire engines could not reach the house directly.

Fire personnel laid long pipes and sprayed water from a distance, managing to bring the blaze under control after considerable effort. By then, furniture, clothes and other household articles had been reduced to ashes, resulting in significant losses.