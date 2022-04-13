Chandigarh: Firm’s contract cancelled for poor maintenance of roundabout
Acting tough against the poor maintenance of roundabouts in the city, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday ordered cancellation of the agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 4/5-9/8 roundabout.
The roundabout’s maintenance was allotted to M/s Bhejo Logistic Pvt Ltd for two years from June 12, 2021, to June 11, 2023. But an inspection found the roundabout’s upkeep unsatisfactory as per the terms and conditions of the agreement.
The commissioner had earlier ordered the superintending engineer, horticulture, MC, to submit the maintenance report of all 30 roundabouts in the city, along with pictorial evidences and maintenance records. In line with the order, the horticulture wing had started the inspection of all roundabouts and the non-performing agencies are facing immediate cancellation.
Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign 'Saksham-2022' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham's theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.” Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.
Oppn slams AAP over Kejriwal’s meeting with top officials in CM Mann’s absence
Chandigarh: The opposition parties in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over reports that party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met senior officials from the state for a meeting in the capital. “Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann the head only in name?” he posted. Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, however, did not see anything wrong with the state officials' meeting with the party chief.
Two-day Bougainvillea festival begins at NBRI
A two-day Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Festival was inaugurated today at CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI). Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was the chief guest while Asim Arun, minister of state (independent charge), and Prof RK Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS, Lucknow, were present as the guest of honour. The festival will be open to the general public on April 13 from 10 am to 5 pm.
Mahayadi project: Irrigation minister Karjol under fire over remarks
Karnataka irrigation minister Govind Karjol on Tuesday said the state government was waiting for a “pre-feasibility report” from the Centre before taking up the contentious Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project. Activists and farmers groups in Belagavi, however, termed his comments as “misleading” and “irresponsible”. He was responding to the media persons here participating in BJP's Chintan Baithak programme. The BJP had assured to resolve the Kalasa-Banduri project despite the objections raised by Goa.
Cong, JD(S) target BJP govt over contractor’s death in K’taka
Hours after the body of a contractor — who had previously accused rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding bribe for the road works he had done — was found in a lodge in Udupi district, a major political row erupted in the state with the Opposition parties demanding the minister's resignation, calling the case a “murder” and not a “suicide”.
