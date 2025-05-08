Chandigarh: Former MP Bansal flays BJP’s ‘slum-free’ initiative

Former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal termed the claim of UT administration to make Chandigarh a slum free city as dubious and accused it of choosing questionable “anti-people means” to achieve the objective. Bansal said that under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), the UPA government had formulated the Small Flats Scheme in 2006 to construct 25,728 small flats in Chandigarh to rehabilitate all the families living in 18 slum colonies in the city. Of those 12,224 flats were constructed by 2014 and Chandigarh was adjudged the best city for planned habitat for urban poor. Dr Joan Cloas, executive director of the UN-HABITAT, on his visit to Chandigarh in 2011 also lauded the scheme to make Chandigarh the first slum free city in the country. Former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal. (File)

Bansal further said that earlier over 21,600 one-room tenements and sites services had been allotted as a rehabilitation measure before clearing slums. Also, about 25,000 LIG, MIG and HIG flats were constructed by the Chandigarh Housing Board, besides allotment of land to a number of Cooperative Group Housing Societies.

However, the succeeding NDA government has reversed the entire process. The Small Flat Scheme was discontinued and replaced by PM Awas Yojna. In the last eleven years only about 5,000 flats have been added at an enhanced monthly rent of ₹3,000.

Cong leaders laud defence forces

Chief spokesperson of Chandigarh Congress Rajiv Sharma, praising the defence forces, said people of Chandigarh salute the commendable strategic planning and professionalism of highest order shown by the forces.

President of Chandigarh Congress HS Lucky appealed to the people to stand with the defence forces.