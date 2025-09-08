Chandigarh: Former MP Bansal slams move to transfer roads from MC to UT admn

Pawan Kumar Bansal, former Union minister, has strongly criticised the decision to transfer V-3 roads (sector dividing roads) from the municipal corporation to the UT administration, calling it a retrograde move that undermines local self-government. Bansal said the move negates the spirit of the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which was enacted to empower local self-government institutions. (HT Photo)

Two weeks after General House of municipal corporation had approved the transfer of V-3 roads to the Chandigarh administration, the latter’s engineering department has floated tenders worth more than ₹1.56 crore for the repair and re-carpeting of major V-3 category roads in the city, while simultaneously introducing amendments in the detailed notice inviting tender (DNIT) conditions.

Reacting to the sanction of the transfer by the administrator, Bansal said that instead of providing the municipal corporation its rightful share of funds, as recommended by the Delhi Finance Commission, the Union Government was starving it of resources. “This is forcing the corporation to surrender its legitimate constitutional functions,” he said.

Bansal added that the move negates the spirit of the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which was enacted to empower local self-government institutions. “The need is to transfer all functions listed in the Twelfth Schedule of the Constitution to municipal corporations. Weakening the Chandigarh MC will strip it of vitality and capacity to serve as a vibrant third tier of government,” he remarked.

Defending the MC, Bansal emphasised that the corporation had already levied all possible taxes and could not burden the people further. “Chandigarh residents contribute much more to the Consolidated Fund of India through Central and State taxes than what the city receives in return. Yet, the MC gets only a pittance from the annual budget,” he said.

Highlighting the consequences, Bansal stressed the urgent need to rectify the imbalance. “Civic infrastructure and services are in a dismal state. The condition of villages merged with the MC is pitiable, though a plan to develop them into modern villages has long been lost in bureaucratic files,” he added.