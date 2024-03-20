Chandigarh: Gang conning people with fake job offers busted

Chandigarh Police have busted a gang that had been cheating people across the country by luring them with fake job offers. Chandigarh Police arrested three accused from Delhi. (HT FILE)

Arresting three members of the gang, police uncovered numerous fake websites created to hoodwink unwary victims, along with a fake call centre.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. Police received information that a fake website/ domain of Rashtriya Parishad - “www.rashtriyaparishad.org” was created displaying address details as Rashtriya Parishad of India, Vidya Path, Sector-11 A, Chandigarh-16002; email address as “support@rashtriyaparishad.org” and contact number as +919718839115.

Upon investigation, police found that the address was fake and traced some suspected mobile numbers involved in the scam. After scrutiny of the data, it was found that the fraudsters were operating from Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. Based on a tip-off, the Chandigarh Police tracked down and arrested the accused Sushant Gupta and Ashok Kumar from Delhi.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that Umesh, alias Happy Singh, supplied SIM cards to them, following which the police nabbed him.

Police said the accused had registered many fake websites, including “www.yuvarozgar.org”, “www.graminrozgar.org”, “www.navbharatkendra.org”, “www.udoi.org.in” , “www.graminrozgar.org”, etc., through freelancer developers.

Police said accused Ashok Kumar was the mastermind behind the scam as he had an experience of working in various call centres earlier. The fraudsters contacted the website developers through Justdial and obtained the calling data from Times Job Portal.

Using the data, they targeted unwary job seekers and gave them offers as per their profiles. They asked the applicants to register on their (fake) websites with a registration fee of ₹1,650. The applicants were then asked to appear for an online examination and pay a fee of ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 as training charges. They would then send joining letters to selected candidates and allure them with an offer to provide laptops against a security fee of ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.