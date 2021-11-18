Chandigarh gets district crime cell to probe heinous crimes

In view of the increasing crimes in the Chandigarh, UT police on Wednesday constituted a district crime cell, a specialised investigation wing for dealing with all heinous crimes.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Devinder Sharma and inspector Narinder Patial, posted as in-charge of the cell, will be at the helm. The cell would be directly reporting to Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal. Apart from investigating heinous crimes, the cell is also expected to keep a tab on the activities of gangsters and their sympathisers, for early detection of criminal activities.

The move comes after a one-member police reform commission, headed by former IPS officer KB Singh, in a report submitted on August 29, had recommended separation of investigation and law-and-order wings of Chandigarh Police for better efficiency. The report stated that when the same personnel are assigned investigation and law-and-order duties, it has a cascading effect on the probe and leads to delays.

It may be mentioned that Chandigarh Police already have two investigation wings — the crime branch in Sector 11 and operation cell in Sector 26. The crime branch deals with heinous crimes reported in the city but now with the district crime cell will deal with such cases.

Will operate from Sector 24, Chandigarh

About 40 police personnel from different units and wings have been already shortlisted to work in the cell. DSP Devinder Sharma, who was posted as DSP security and inspector Patial, who was the station house officer of Sector 31, were transferred and posted here on Wednesday.

The staff will be equipped with latest technology and will also work on developing human intelligence network.

“The district crime cell will operate from the building housing police post, Sector 24,” confirmed a senior official, not willing to be named.

City to have two more crime subdivisions

For better policing, Chandigarh will also have two more crime subdivisions in addition to the three existing ones --- central, east and south.

Now, the city will be divided into central subdivision that comprises police stations of Sectors 17, 3, 11 and Sarangpur, which will be under DSP Charanjit Singh; East subdivision comprising police stations of Sector 26, 19 and Industrial Area that will be headed by DSP Uday Pal Singh; south subdivision comprising police stations of Sector 34, 49 and 31, under ASP Shruti Arora. The new subdivisions -- South West subdivision comprises police stations of Sector 36, 39 and Maloya, under ASP Mridul while the North East subdivision will comprise police stations of Manimajra, IT Park and Mauli Jagran and be under DSP Sukhwinder Pal Singh.

5 DSPs, 19 inspectors transferred

In a major reshuffle, five DSPs and 19 inspectors, including 11 station house officers (SHO), were transferred on Wednesday.

DSP (East) Gurmukh Singh was transferred and posted as senior staff officer to DGP, Chandigarh, DSP Jasbir Singh of DANIPS cadre will be posted as DSP security headquarters and operation cell once he joins Chandigarh police. DSP Sita Devi, earlier DSP training, was posted as DSP woman and child care unit, DSP Amrao Singh, earlier DSP women and child care unit, is now posted as deputy commandant home guards.

Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO police station, Sector 17, was transferred as SHO police station, industrial area, inspector Om Prakash, SHO, Maloya, was posted as SHO, Sector 17, inspector Rohit Kumar, SHO, Mauli Jagran, transferred as SHO Sarangpur, inspector Jaiveer Singh Rana was transferred from economic offences wing (EOW) to Mauli Jagran police station as SHO, inspector Jaspal was transferred from security wing and posted as SHO, Maloya, inspector Harminderjit Singh, SHO, industrial area, was transferred to traffic, inspector Ranjit Singh shifted from traffic and posted as SHO, Sector 31, inspector Maninder Singh, SHO, Sector 36, was transferred to security wing, inspector Jaspal Singh was shifted from traffic and posted as SHO Sector 36, inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 39, transferred to traffic, inspector Ashok Kumar from crime branch has been posted as SHO Sector 39, inspector Rajeev Kumar in-charge PO and summon staff was transferred to crime branch, inspector Surinder Kumar, SHO, Sector 49, was transferred to traffic, inspector Jai Prakash shifted from Sector 36 police station and posted as SHO, Sector 49, inspector Mini from recruitment and training cell (RTC) was posted as SHO, Sector 19, inspector Malkiat Singh, SHO, Sector 19 was posted to police lines, inspector Devinder Singh from cyber crime investigation cell (CCIC) was posted as SHO, Sector 34, and inspector Hari Om Sharma posted in CCIC is now posted as in-charge, CCIC.