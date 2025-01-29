Menu Explore
Chandigarh: GMSH-16 to have one-way traffic from January 29

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 29, 2025 09:56 AM IST

From Wednesday, there will be one-way traffic in Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh. Now, the vehicles will be entered from the main gate towards the Madhya Marg, and exit from the rear gate towards the Rose Garden.

To streamline the traffic moment in the hospital, especially in front of the emergency and labour room, the hospital authorities have initiated one-way traffic from 7 am to 4 pm daily. (HT File)
To streamline the traffic moment in the hospital, especially in front of the emergency and labour room, the hospital authorities have initiated one-way traffic from 7 am to 4 pm daily. (HT File)

The limited parking space for the vehicles at the GMSH-16 leads to frequent traffic jams and hinders the smooth movement of vehicular traffic, especially emergency vehicles.

To streamline the traffic moment in the hospital, especially in front of the emergency and labour room, the hospital authorities have initiated one-way traffic from 7 am to 4 pm daily. On average, GMSH-16 daily attends to around 3,000 patients from the region at its outpatient department (OPD), leading to persistent traffic chaos and choc a bloc parking lots.

