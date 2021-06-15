Chandigarh: GMSH’s new ICU facility with 14 beds to be ready by next week

The UT administration-run Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, will soon have a new intensive care unit (ICU) facility with 14-beds.

With this, GMSH’s ICU bed capacity will increase to 22. The decision to augment the capacity of ICU in GMSH-16 was taken during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19.

“At the time it was realised that an eight-bed ICU facility is not adequate during such emergencies, and it was decided to expand it immediately,” said Dr Amandeep Kaur Kang, director, health services, UT.

During the peak, the entire facility was dedicated to Covid patients. At the time, there was 100% bed occupancy in the hospital’s ICU. The city had successfully and quickly expanded oxygen beds as the second wave hit the city. The administration had roped in non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to create mini-Covid centres and mandated them to provide oxygen support on at least 80% of their total bed capacity.

But the ventilator equipped ICU beds fell shortage as the number of critical patients increased. The city had to bear the load of critical patients from neighbouring states, even Delhi. The pandemic raged on in the first 15 days of May, leaving critical Covid-19 patients scrambling for intensive care beds in city hospitals. Even though the number of ICUs doubled in the last month and a half, the arrangements were not enough to cater to the increased demand.

Existing space being used

The work on the new ICU has started and the civil work, being done at a cost of ₹60 lakh, is likely to be completed within two weeks, said, UT chief engineer CB Ojha.

The new facility is coming adjacent to the existing ICU facility and in place of the trauma recovery centre. “We have decided to use the existing space and upgrade it to an ICU facility. It is in preparation for the anticipated third Covid wave. It can even be used for non-Covid patients.”

All beds in the new facility will be equipped with ventilators. The hospital has already received the ventilators. After the civic work is completed by the engineering department, these will be handed over to the hospital.

“It will take another four to six weeks for the ICU to become fully operational. There is civil work going on at present. An ICU has specific requirements like regarding flooring. At present, we have time to upgrade the facility as patient load has decreased,” said Kang.