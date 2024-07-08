 Chandigarh: Gold, silver, cash stolen from locked Sector-19 house - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
Chandigarh: Gold, silver, cash stolen from locked Sector-19 house

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 08, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Chandigarh woman said three gold chains, one pair of anklet, one silver bangle, two silver coins and ₹20,000 in cash were stolen in her absence

Two incidents of theft have been reported in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector-19 police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector-19 police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first incident, a woman, resident of Sector 19 B, reported burglary at her residence while it was locked on July 5. The complainant said three gold chains, one pair of anklet, one silver bangle, two silver coins and 20,000 in cash were stolen in her absence. Police have registered a case under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector-19 police station. The investigation is ongoing.

20-yr-old man held for stealing bicycle

In a separate incident, police arrested a 20-year-old man for stealing the bicycle of a Sector-40 C resident. The accused, identified as Shree Ram, a resident of Daddu Majra, was held on Saturday. Complainant Ashish Kainthla had reported theft of his bicycle from outside his house on June 27. Following the report, the police registered a case under Sections 305A of the BNS at Sector-39 police station.

Chandigarh: Gold, silver, cash stolen from locked Sector-19 house
