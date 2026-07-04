Chandigarh Golf Club concludes inclusive junior summer golf camp

The Chandigarh Golf Club concluded its 10-day Junior Summer Golf Camp 2026, held from June 20 to 30, with 58 young golfers participating at the club’s junior golf range. The camp brought together children from economically weaker sections (EWS), underprivileged backgrounds and children with intellectual disabilities, highlighting the club’s commitment to making golf more inclusive. Captain Alamgir Grewal congratulated the participants and reaffirmed the club’s commitment to promoting junior golf through quality coaching and equal opportunities for aspiring golfers. (HT File)

Participants underwent structured training under experienced coaches, including Saaniya Sharma, Tavleen Batra, Manjit Kochar and Mahesh, before receiving participation certificates and goody bags at the closing ceremony.

The prize distribution was attended by club president Major RS Virk (retd), Captain Alamgir Grewal, tournament and handicapping committee chairperson Shona Singh and other managing committee members. Hardik and Aanaia Singh won the 5–8 years category, Anhad Bir Singh topped the 9–11 years group, while Rajbir Singh emerged winner in the 12–17 years category.

Captain Alamgir Grewal congratulated the participants and reaffirmed the club’s commitment to promoting junior golf through quality coaching and equal opportunities for aspiring golfers.