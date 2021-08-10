Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf Club: Jatinder wins caddy tournament
Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal and vice-president Dr G S Kochar with officials and prize winners of the caddy tournament on Monday (HT photo)
Chandigarh Golf Club: Jatinder wins caddy tournament

Naubat Ram finished second while Radhey Sham came third in the caddy tournament which was organised by the Chandigarh Golf Club
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:45 AM IST

Jatinder Singh won the golf caddy tournament organised by the Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday.

Naubat Ram finished second while Radhey Sham came third. As many as 77 took part and Sonu had the best score with a -3 to his name.

Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal, vice-president Dr GS Kochar, captain Arvind Bajaj, chairman of the tournament Gurpreet Bakshi and the entire managing committee came out to support the event and give away prizes.

The prizes were sponsored by Bogey Sports.

