Chandigarh Golf Club suspends 2 members for scuffle during match

Cracking the whip against two members for a scuffle during a match of the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League, the Chandigarh Golf Club’s management committee has suspended their membership for a stipulated period. While Soaring Eagles team member Shantanu Mohan Puri has been suspended for a year, Saurabh Singh Mangat of the Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators has been handed down six-month suspension with immediate effect. (HT File)

This was decided in a meeting of the club management committee on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Puri, son of former Panjab University vice-chancellor MM Puri, has also been banned from competing in the Chandigarh Golf League or any other club tournament for a period of one year. He has also been barred from representing the club in any outside tournament for a year after his suspension up to October 11, 2025.

Mangat has been barred from stepping on the golf course during the league except for his games. He also cannot view any match involving Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators or any other team, according to the club management . He also cannot participate in any club tournament for three months after his suspension, that is up to July 21, 2024.

Puri and Mangat were involved in an unsavoury physical fight on the course last week, prompting calls from many members of the elite club for strict disciplinary action against them.

