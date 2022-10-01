Chandigarh Golf League: Captain’s 18 record win over Green Gators

Captain’s 18 recorded their third win in the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League after beating the Green Gators 4.5-2.5 at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Friday.

This match produced the game of the day with Kulbir Singh Brar producing a massive comeback after being 7 holes down after 7 holes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Captain of the team began his comeback from the 8th hole onwards and inched away to finish the game all-square and earn his team an unlikely half point.

The singles match between Brar and Tony Bedi had a dramatic turnaround when Tony leading by 6 holes on the 12th hole lost the remaining holes till the 18th hole to draw the match and finish all square. “The match turned out to be a pulsating one. The chips were down for me till the 12th hole, but then I made a good comeback to help my team make the gains,” said Brar, who is making most of the inaugural Chandigarh Golf League.

Praising the organisers and the tournament director, Brar said, “The league has turned out to be great. After the pandemic restricted everyone indoors, the league has come out as a fresh breeze for the club members.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh Punjab Aces logged a 4-3 win over a spirited Fairway Comets team. KS Bhullar sank a clutch putt on the 18th to halve their Fourball game and help his team get over the line in the most dramatic of situations.

Partee Panthers ran out 4-3 winners against Canam Raptors and in the fourth match of the day produced the only half of the day as Sleepy Owl Chargers and Signature by KLV played out a very interesting draw. In the final game, Netsmartz Tigers were challenged but still won 5-2 win over Tee Birds.