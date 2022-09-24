Home / Cities / Others / Chandigarh Golf League: Green Gators record second win

Chandigarh Golf League: Green Gators record second win

Published on Sep 24, 2022 02:49 AM IST

A second win in two days put Green Gators right among the mix in the race to qualify for the knock-outs as they lead Group C

A club member playing a shot during the Chandigarh Golf League at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Green Gators won their second consecutive game after recording a 4-3 scoreline against Golf Masters to race up the leaderboard at the end of an exciting third day’s play of Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Friday.

Team Empire recorded their first win to lead Group B with 5-2 win over The Mulligans. They were fast off the blocks and racked up early wins in the singles games to create the necessary momentum and finish strongly.

In the second match of the day, Chandigarh Gladiators also clinched their first win with a 4.5-2.5 scoreline over Soaring Eagles. With the singles games going to the Eagles, it was the four-ball games which the Gladiators almost swept with four wins and a half to turn the match on its head.

Hunting Hawks started their campaign with a 4-3 win over Signature by KLV as both teams fought tooth and nail in a match featuring clear results as most games finished early except one which went to the 18th.

In the final match of the day, Sultans of Swing made a strong recovery after yesterday’s loss to register a narrow win against the Tee Birds.

