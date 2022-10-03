Chandigarh Golf League: Empire Inc, Eagles and Hawks best leaderboard-pressure to post dominant wins

In an action-packed day in the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League, three teams — Empire Inc, Soaring Eagles and Hunting Hawks — notched up impressive wins after being under leaderboard-pressure as they romped to 6-1 victories over Sleepy Owl Chargers, Golf Masters and Partee Panthers respectively at Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday.

In the heavyweight clash of the day, Netsmartz Tigers got the better of Punjab Aces 5-2 in a see-saw battle with as many as four out of seven games halved. The three results all went in the favour of Tigers, who laid down the early marker against fellow favourites.

After underperforming in the previous three matches, Soaring Eagles shocked the field with an impressive demolition of Golf Masters — who were clearly shocked by the early momentum Eagles took and could never recover. This result puts the Eagles right back in the mix in the qualification for the knockouts.

Team Empire, mentored by ace golf coach Jesse Grewal, made a spectacular comeback after a steady outing so far. Today’s win catapulted them to. the top of the leaderboard with seven games to play. With a well-thought-out game plan, they opted for an aggressive play from the word go and handsomely won 5 games while squaring 2, demolishing the Sleepy Owl Chargers’s challenge.

Anil Gulati, owner of Team Empire, said, “The day turned out to be amazing for our team. It was a complete team effort. We took every game at one time and eventually won all games. We want to carry forward the good showing in the second leg as well and reach the finals.” They now have 19.5 points.

Even Hunting Hawks, having teed off last against Partee Panthers, gathered an early momentum and romped to a fine victory where the result never looked in doubt at the halfway stage. However, the margin of victory surprised many as the Panthers while putting up a brave fight fell short at the key moments in the match.

In the day’s other match, Chasma Shah Royals completed a nervy 4-3 win over the Sultans of Swing. The crucial half point was delivered by owner Darvesh Kumar and his partner Lt Gen GS Sangha in the final game of the match.