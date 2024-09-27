Menu Explore
Chandigarh Golf League: Teams share points as rain halts play

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 27, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Teams will be working out the various permutations and combinations to figure out their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Chandigarh Golf League

Persistent rain and wet ground conditions on Thursday led to Chandigarh Golf League matches being called off officially as no action was possible on the eleventh day. With heavy rain and lightning in the area, teams were forced to split the seven points on offer in their match.

Group A remains unaffected as there were no matches on Thursday for those seven teams at the Chandigarh Golf League. (HT)
Teams will be working out the various permutations and combinations to figure out their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Group A remains unaffected as there were no matches on Thursday for those seven teams. Group B is set to see an intense battle for points as three teams— Punjab Aces, Cee Dee The Mulligans and Moksha Royals— fighting it out for 2 spots and are within one point of each other. The Mulligans would have fancied their chances against the struggling Golf Masters. Unfortunately, their plans took a blow and they now have two tough matches ahead of them including a virtual shootout against the Aces.

Group C, which has five teams, is now within two and a half points of each other, and three spots up for grabs. Fairway Comets lead the chasing pack, one place below Hunting Hawks, as Jubilee Chandigarh Gladiators & Green Gators push to get in the mix. Four matches are scheduled for Friday.

